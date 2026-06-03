Pathankot–Jogindernagar rail service resumes after four years

Colonial era narrow-gauge railway line connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh resumed operations on Tuesday after remaining suspended for nearly four years, bringing cheers to the people.

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur flagging off the train in Kangra on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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Around 60 passengers travelled on the route on Tuesday.

The resumption of train services generated widespread enthusiasm in Kangra, Nurpur, Jawalamukhi, Palampur, and surrounding areas. Many highlighted the significant savings offered by rail travel, noting that while a bus journey to Jogindernagar costs around ₹ 392, the train fare is only about ₹40 per passenger.

The rail service was disrupted in 2022 during the monsoon season when the railway bridge over the Chakki River was severely damaged by strong water currents, suspending train operations and severing railway connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The restored rail service was formally inaugurated by Hamirpur MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur, along with Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Bhardwaj. They flagged off the narrow gauge train service from Kangra railway station.

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{{^usCountry}} Two seven-coach trains departed from Pathankot City Narrow-Gauge Railway Station on Tuesday morning. Train No. 62465 left at 5 am, followed by Train No. 52467 at 7 am. Services from the Himachal Pradesh side began at 8.30 am from Kangra Railway Station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two seven-coach trains departed from Pathankot City Narrow-Gauge Railway Station on Tuesday morning. Train No. 62465 left at 5 am, followed by Train No. 52467 at 7 am. Services from the Himachal Pradesh side began at 8.30 am from Kangra Railway Station. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the gathering, Thakur acknowledged that the restoration process had taken longer than expected but said the matter was consistently pursued with the central government and the ministry of railways. “This railway line is not merely a mode of transport for the people of the hill regions—it is their lifeline. Continuous efforts were made to ensure its early restoration,” he said.

“This train service has truly benefited the common people. We are currently seeking a financial assistance package of ₹111 crore from the Central Government to address the aftermath of natural calamities. The BJP stands firmly and resolutely with every Himachali during times of crisis.”

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To restore the vital link, the ministry of railways undertook reconstruction work and a new state-of-the-art railway bridge was built at a cost of approximately ₹70 crore. Following extensive track inspections and successful trial runs conducted by senior railway officials, regular train services have now resumed.

Minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said, “The people of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh must be feeling relieved today as the historic Pathankot–Joginder Nagar train service has resumed operations. Through persistent efforts of our dedicated railway staff, we were able to repair the damaged bridge and restore this vital rail link. The resumption of this service will greatly benefit thousands of passengers and strengthen connectivity across the region”, he said.