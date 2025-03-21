{Patiala assault} Punjab orders magisterial probe, Colonel’s kin reject move, demand CBI inquiry

Even as the Punjab government on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the recent attack on a colonel and his son, allegedly by 12 cops over parking dispute in Patiala, the army officer’s family rejected it, saying only CBI inquiry would do justice in the case. Army officer’s wife meets governor Kataria, says will hold protest outside Patiala DC office on March 22 (HT Photo)

Senior IAS officer Paramvir Singh, who is currently holding the charge of the Patiala municipal corporation commissioner, has been asked to conduct the probe. “The state government holds the members of the armed forces in highest esteem and reiterates its commitment for a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter. Patiala MC commissioner Paramvir Singh is appointed as the inquiry officer and is further vested with the powers of a special executive magistrate under Section 15 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for this inquiry. He is directed to complete the probe within three weeks and submit his report,” reads the order issued by the Punjab home department.

Jasvinder Kaur, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Singh, termed it an eyewash. “It’s a tactics adopted by the Punjab government to safeguard their blue-eyed boys,” said Jasvinder, after meeting Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh. She was accompanied by her son Angad and another relative.

“As the inquiry officer is also a Punjab government employee, therefore, we have an apprehension that it won’t be fair probe. Until now, they have not named 12 accused cops in the FIR registered in the case. The government is hell bent on saving these cops. We demand a CBI inquiry,” she added.

“If my husband and son are found guilty they should be punished as well,” she said, adding that she would hold a protest march outside the deputy commissioner office on March 22 to seek justice in the matter. On her meeting with Kataria, the wife said the governor told her that it was their right that the FIR should be registered on the statement of her husband.

The family informed that the governor assured it of strict action against the culprits and that an impartial investigation would be conducted. The family also said that if the accused cops are not named in the FIR, the family would make public the videos in which the accused cops are apologising to the family for “mistakenly thrashing the colonel”.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when Colonel Bath and his son were at a roadside eatery near Government Rajindra Hospital Patiala.

The family had alleged that when the two were standing outside their car and having food, some police officials, who were in civil dress, reached the spot and asked the colonel to remove his vehicle as they had to park theirs.

When the colonel objected to their rude tone, one of them punched him and later all police personnel thrashed him and his son, the family alleged. In the brawl, the colonel’s arm was broken and his son suffered a long cut on his head. Colonel Bath is currently posted at the Army Headquarters, New Delhi.

The Punjab Police on Monday suspended 12 police officials and also initiated departmental inquiry against them in the matter. The colonel’s wife also accused Patiala SSP Nanak Singh of failing to take action in the matter. She said the FIR was registered on a statement of the dhaba owner and that police did not lodge the case on the statement of her husband who was the victim.

Patiala SSP Dr Nanak has marked a departmental probe against the 12 accused cops to Patiala SP (Headquarters) Harwant Kaur. The probe, as per the Patiala SSP, would be completed within 45 days.

Veterans warn of protest

Army veterans have warned the state government of launching statewide and nationwide protests if no action is taken against the 12 cops involved in the assault. During a press conference at Sainik Sadan in Phase 10, Mohali, ex-servicemen accused the Patiala police of shielding them. “We will boycott government functions and seek international attention on the disrespect of military. The honour of our armed forces is non-negotiable,” Lt Col Gurparkash Singh Virk (retired) said.

Association writes to guv, seeks justice

In a letter to Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Major General (Dr) Kulpreet Singh, president of the Cavalry Officers Association, Chandigarh chapter, that comprises about 250 officers, sought justice for Colonel Bath. “The assault sets a dangerous precedent and demands immediate intervention at the highest levels of administration,” the letter mentioned. (With inputs from HTC, Chandigarh)