Patiala clash: Oppn targets AAP govt; say complete anarchy, collapse of law & order in state

Chandigarh : Expressing concern over the situation in Patiala after communal clashes broke out between two groups on Friday, the opposition Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state alleging that it failed to maintain law and order in the state.

Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to get his house in order as there is complete anarchy in the state. “Disturbing visuals from Patiala. It’s high time that Punjab CM gets his house in order. Law & order has collapsed in past one month with one incident after the other taking place in state. CM should immediately visit Patiala with DGP Punjab,” he tweeted, making an appeal for peace and harmony to all Punjabis.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday condemned the incidents of violence in Patiala and appealed to people to ensure peace at all costs. He blamed the incompetence of the AAP government in the state to tackle the law and order situation. “It is unprecedented that people came face to face brandishing swords. This happened due to the inefficiency of this government in handling the situation,” he said, while expressing strong apprehensions of a deep rooted conspiracy to sabotage peace in Punjab.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said it is time that Mann is given a free hand to take decisions. “This is what happens when you remote control even smallest decisions from Delhi. Let Punjab model work,” he tweeted, blaming gross intelligence failure for the “broad daylight mayhem” in Patiala.

AAP leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema appealed to all sections of society to follow the path of peace and humanity.

Intelligence failure, says SAD

Appealing the people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state, the SAD asked the CM to fulfil his responsibilities and tackle the law and order situation in the state.

Expressing shock at the manner in which the AAP government failed to pre-empt the disturbing incident in Patiala, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said: “This is an example of a complete collapse of the law and order situation. The AAP government did not act decisively despite advance warning.”

The CM should go into the reasons behind the incident, including gross intelligence failure, and take immediate corrective step, added the SAD leader.

Failure of law and order: BJP

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma termed the clash a failure of law and order. He said that the state was being controlled by the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party leadership, which was not concerned with ground realities. “The AAP has been hobnobbing with radical elements,” he added.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said it is a matter of grave concern that an incident of such magnitude was allowed to happen as tension had been simmering for last few days and the state government and administration should have been alert.

Capt urges people to not get provoked

Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh expressed hope that the state police would take firm action and ensure the law and order is maintained.

“Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between 2 groups in Patiala. People of Patiala are peace loving and I appeal to them not to get provoked. Hope that Punjab Police will take firm action and ensure that law and order is maintained,” he tweeted.

Police inaction led to clash: SGPC

AMRITSAR: Condemning the Patiala clash, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami termed it as the “failure” of Punjab government and said police “inaction” against provocative remarks by Shiv Sena activists led to it.

“The police administration did not fulfil its responsibility by ignoring the root cause of this incident, which led to a huge protest among the Sikh sangat,” he said.

“When a Shiv Sena leader made anti-Sikh remarks, action should have been taken against him,” said Dhami.

He said some people are constantly attempting to disturb peace in Punjab, but the state government is not serious to rein them.