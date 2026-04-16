Patiala College faculty raises concern over recruitments at Ayurved varsity in Hoshiarpur

The doctors of Government Ayurvedic College, Patiala, have flagged concerns over recruitment being carried out at Guru Ravidas Ayurved University Punjab (GRAUP) in Hoshiarpur, alleging that the matter is sub judice in the high court and making fresh appointments will hamper their seniority and promotion prospects. The doctors claimed that the process is being conducted despite the matter being already under consideration before the Punjab and Haryana high court

GRAUP registrar Dr Sanjeev Goyal denied the allegations and said the process is in accordance with the procedure.

In a letter, a copy of which is with HT, written to top Punjab government functionaries, including the governor and the chief minister, the Patiala college faculty has sought an immediate halt to the recruitment process.

The doctors claimed that the process is being conducted despite the matter being already under consideration before the Punjab and Haryana high court, alleging that the interviews for the various teaching posts, scheduled from April 16 to 18, are being conducted ‘discreetly’.

“The list of interviewees and the criteria of selection have not been disclosed. The fresh appointments would adversely affect the seniority and promotion prospects of the doctors who have been serving in the Patiala college for over a decade. The posts in question should be filled through promotion rather than direct recruitment, especially when their cases related to regularisation are still sub judice,” the letter added.

The doctors urged the government to intervene and put the recruitment process on hold until the court decides the matter.

GRAUP registrar Dr Goyal said that the recruitment process is being carried out in accordance with due procedure. “Recruitment against posts involved in sub judice matters had already been withheld.”

Responding to concerns over the lack of transparency, particularly the absence of the list or names of interviewees on the official website, Goyal said, “It is not necessary to publish the list before selection. Candidates have been called for interviews based on merit through personal communication.”