Patiala crash: Farewell celebration after exams turned into tragedy for law students

The four students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, who were killed in a road crash on Bhadson Road, past Friday midnight, were out celebrating conclusion of the final-year exams. As the victims’ Ford Endeavour hit the SUV (in picture), it veered off the road and crashed into a tree, reducing to a mangled heap of metal, claiming four young lives. (HT Photo)

Among the deceased, Reet Kaur Virk and Ishan Sood, both from Chandigarh, were fifth-year students, while Ribhu Sehgal and Kushagra Yadav were third-year students. They were returning from a farewell party in Patiala City in a Ford Endeavour, when it rammed into an Isuzu pickup at high speed.

While Ishan was behind the wheel, Reet was sitting next to him in the front passenger seat, and the other students were in the back seat. As their vehicle hit the SUV, it veered off the road and crashed into a tree, reducing to a mangled heap of metal, claiming four young lives.

A pall of gloom descended upon the Chandigarh-based families of Reet and Ishan, as the tragic news of their death reached them around 4.30 am.

Daughter of retired army major was to turn 24 next month

Reet, the daughter of Major RS Virk (retd), hailed from Sector 8, Chandigarh. Born in 2000, she was just a month away from celebrating her 24th birthday on June 21.

Middle of three siblings, Reet leaves behind her elder sister, Noor Kaur, who resides in Canada, and her younger brother, Fateh Singh, also a law student.

Her body is currently at the mortuary of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. The family has postponed the cremation until Monday to allow Noor to return from Canada and say her final goodbyes.

As news of Reet’s passing spread, family, friends, and neighbours began gathering at Major Virk’s home to offer their condolences and support.

The atmosphere was heavy with grief as those who knew Reet shared their memories and mourned the loss of a bright, young girl, whose life was cut short too soon.

“Reet was known for her kindness, dedication, and ambition. Her untimely death is a profound loss to all who knew her, and her memory will be cherished forever,” a family friend said.

Major Virk, who is also a member of the managing committee of Chandigarh Golf Club, was too grief-stricken to speak to the media.

Former mayor’s nephew had landed corporate law job

Born on March 15, even Ishan had celebrated his 24th birthday just a couple of months ago.

A nephew of Chandigarh BJP leader and former mayor Arun Sood, Ishan was planning to return home on May 20. He had secured a job with Ernst & Young and was looking to make a career in corporate law.

He had taken a year off to prepare for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which he had passed with distinction, landing a spot in Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala.

A former student of Gurukul School in Chandigarh, he was known for his all-rounder abilities, excelling in both academics and extracurricular activities.

His family was planning a welcome party for him. “We all were very excited as he was returning as a law graduate. We had planned a welcome party for him as well. He was a very bright child with a promising future. This is unbelievable,” said Ambika Sood, his aunt.

Ishan’s friends, many of whom had known him since Class 5, gathered at his home to share in his family’s grief. They remembered him as a fun-loving and go-getter person, who was always ready to help others. Their tearful recollections painted a picture of a young man who was not only academically gifted but also deeply cherished by those around him.

His mother, Bindu Sood, is inconsolable, struggling to come to terms with the loss of her bright and ambitious son. His father, Sanjeev Sood, who runs his own business, and his brother are equally devastated.

Both BJP and Congress Lok Sabha candidates from Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon and Manish Tewari, offered their condolences to Arun Sood.