...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Patiala, Moga schools get bomb threats, nothing suspicious found

Six schools in Patiala and three in Moga received bomb threat emails on Thursday, officials said, adding that nothing suspicious was found after checks

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:28 am IST
By HTC
Advertisement

Patiala/Moga: Six schools in Patiala and three in Moga received bomb threat emails on Thursday, officials said, adding that nothing suspicious was found after checks.

Six schools in Patiala and three in Moga received bomb threat emails on Thursday, officials said, adding that nothing suspicious was found after checks.

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams rushed to the premises and conducted a thorough search and sanitisation operation, the officials said.

Security was heightened around the educational institutions in response to the threats, the police said.

Students in some schools were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure, while thorough searches of school premises were carried out. Officials said no suspicious object had been found until the filing of the story.

A police official in Patiala said six schools in the district had received similar threats, and a search operation was conducted on the premises.

As a precautionary measure, some schools directed parents to pick up their children.

“As soon as schools received the threat email, the SHOs concerned rushed to the schools. Our teams conducted comprehensive checking of all the schools and found nothing suspicious,” said SP (City) Palwinder Cheema.

 
bomb threat
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Patiala, Moga schools get bomb threats, nothing suspicious found
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Patiala, Moga schools get bomb threats, nothing suspicious found
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.