Patiala, Moga schools get bomb threats, nothing suspicious found

Patiala/Moga: Six schools in Patiala and three in Moga received bomb threat emails on Thursday, officials said, adding that nothing suspicious was found after checks.

Six schools in Patiala and three in Moga received bomb threat emails on Thursday, officials said, adding that nothing suspicious was found after checks.

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Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams rushed to the premises and conducted a thorough search and sanitisation operation, the officials said.

Security was heightened around the educational institutions in response to the threats, the police said.

Students in some schools were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure, while thorough searches of school premises were carried out. Officials said no suspicious object had been found until the filing of the story.

A police official in Patiala said six schools in the district had received similar threats, and a search operation was conducted on the premises.

As a precautionary measure, some schools directed parents to pick up their children.

“As soon as schools received the threat email, the SHOs concerned rushed to the schools. Our teams conducted comprehensive checking of all the schools and found nothing suspicious,” said SP (City) Palwinder Cheema.

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{{^usCountry}} The fresh scare comes close on the heels of similar threats reported in recent weeks from multiple places in Punjab and Haryana, where such emails later turned out to be hoaxes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fresh scare comes close on the heels of similar threats reported in recent weeks from multiple places in Punjab and Haryana, where such emails later turned out to be hoaxes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A few days ago, several schools in Chandigarh had also received bomb threat emails, but nothing suspicious was found following the checks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few days ago, several schools in Chandigarh had also received bomb threat emails, but nothing suspicious was found following the checks. {{/usCountry}}

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