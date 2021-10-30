Patiala serial murder: Retired army officer held for aiding son

Eight days after a Patiala man was arrested in a double murder case, police have arrested his father for allegedly assisting him in disposing of his fiancee’s body.

Navninder Pal Singh, 40, is accused of choking his fiancee Chapinder Pal Kaur, 28, of Bathinda to death on October 14. His father, identified as Balwant Singh, 84, retired as a lieutenant colonel from the army and is presently staying at Urban Estate in Patiala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Navninder and Chapinder were to marry on October 20. He allegedly killed her and buried the body in his bedroom after she discovered that he was already married. Earlier, on September 20, Navninder had allegedly killed his first wife, Sukhdeep Kaur, 39, of Sangrur. The two had got married in February 2018.

Helped bury fiancee’s body

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said Balwant Singh knew about his son’s relationships and marriages with different women.

“During investigations, it came to light that Balwant assisted his son in disposing of and burying Chapinder’s body besides helping his son in distorting the evidence,” said the SSP, adding that he has been nominated in the case under Section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the officials said the investigators were suspecting involvement of family members following which they questioned them. “It is not possible to dig a four-foot-deep pit in a room alone when other family members reside in the same house,” an official said.

Was planning to kill another wife

The SSP said during investigation, Navninder also deposed that he was planning to kill his second wife Lakhwinder Kaur of Sangrur’s Bhawanigarh. Lakhwinder, who married the accused in October 2018, has been living near his residence.

“The accused was habitual of having affairs with different women and marrying them before killing them. Navninder told police that he used to watch murder thrillers to get ideas about committing such offences and destroying evidence,” the SSP said. The accused had used nitrogen gas to kill both women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}