Patiala violence: Key conspirator Parwana not new to controversies
Barjinder Singh Parwana, a self-styled head of Damdami Taksal Rajpura and a “prime conspirator” of Friday violence in Patiala, is not new to controversies. He has a history of promoting Sikh militants on his social media profiles.
After a call by US-based radical organisation Sikh for Justice’s legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to observe “Khalistan day” on April 29, self-styled Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla announced his “anti-Khatilstan” protest at a press conference on April 17. The next day, Parwana said he would not allow anyone to hold such an event. He also made appeals on the social media to radicals to converge at Patiala on April 29.
Born in 1984, Parwana is a disciple of Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and has good communication skills. Parwana has been a vocal against the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and is a campaigner for justice for the victims of the 1984 Delhi riots. He allegedly tore down a poster of then Punjab director general of police KPS Gill which was put up by Shiv Sena. On July 8, 2021, Mohali police arrested him for promoting enmity. He was also vocal during farmers protest against the agriculture laws.
According to a police dossier, he is facing four FIRs, in which court has initiated proceedings for trail.
After completion of his bachelor’s degree, he went to Singapore for two years. After returning, Parwana started his own taksal and became Sikh preacher.
On Friday, provoked Sikh radicals to proceed towards the Kali Devi Temple, but himself remained at a gurdwara. He later joined the protestors after the stone pelting was over.
“Parwana is self-styled Sikh leader, who make expletive speeches on social media to garner support. A hunt has been launched to nab him,” said IG Mukhwinder Singh Chinna.
-
Ludhiana MC staff directed to clean drain lines by June 15
To deal with water accumulation during the upcoming monsoons, municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has directed civic body officials to get drain lines (road gullies) cleaned by June 15 and replace broken manholes across the city . The directions were issued during a meeting held at the MC's Zone-A office on Friday evening. As per MC officials, there are around 40,000 road gullies across the city.
-
Patiala violence: Is Mann capable of handling law and order, asks Anurag Thakur
Hitting out at the AAP over violence in Patiala, I&B minister Anurag Thakur wondered who was in-charge of law and order in Punjab as chief minister Bhagwant Mann “spent more time outside the state”. The BJP leader demanded to know what kind of ideology was the AAP trying to promote in Punjab. “The BJP wants development, peace, and brotherhood in Punjab, and stern action should be taken against the rioters,” Thakur said.
-
Ludhiana logs 5 fresh Covid cases
Five fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday. Till now, 1,09,861 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,558 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 23 active cases in the district on Saturday and all were under home isolation. The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.
-
Ludhiana man booked for furnishing fake documents in court
The Division number 5 police have booked a Kuliyewal resident for furnishing fake documents in the court for the 'supardari' of a vehicle seized by Meharban police in a case of liquor smuggling on Friday. Narinder has been identified as Narinder Singh. The FIR has been lodged following the order of civil judge Rajvir Kaur. ASI Sukhpal Singh said that the Aadhar Card presented in court by Narinder had been forged.
-
Day after violence, uneasy calm in Patiala
The Punjab government on Saturday shunted out three senior police officers, including an inspector general, as uneasy calm prevailed in Patiala a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march that had left four people injured. Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested two more people, including two aides of self-styled Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla who had organised the march and was arrested on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics