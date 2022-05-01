Patiala violence: Key conspirator Parwana not new to controversies

Barjinder Singh Parwana, a self-styled head of Damdami Taksal Rajpura and a “prime conspirator” of Friday violence in Patiala, is not new to controversies. He has a history of promoting Sikh militants on his social media profiles.

After a call by US-based radical organisation Sikh for Justice’s legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to observe “Khalistan day” on April 29, self-styled Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla announced his “anti-Khatilstan” protest at a press conference on April 17. The next day, Parwana said he would not allow anyone to hold such an event. He also made appeals on the social media to radicals to converge at Patiala on April 29.

Born in 1984, Parwana is a disciple of Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and has good communication skills. Parwana has been a vocal against the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and is a campaigner for justice for the victims of the 1984 Delhi riots. He allegedly tore down a poster of then Punjab director general of police KPS Gill which was put up by Shiv Sena. On July 8, 2021, Mohali police arrested him for promoting enmity. He was also vocal during farmers protest against the agriculture laws.

According to a police dossier, he is facing four FIRs, in which court has initiated proceedings for trail.

After completion of his bachelor’s degree, he went to Singapore for two years. After returning, Parwana started his own taksal and became Sikh preacher.

On Friday, provoked Sikh radicals to proceed towards the Kali Devi Temple, but himself remained at a gurdwara. He later joined the protestors after the stone pelting was over.

“Parwana is self-styled Sikh leader, who make expletive speeches on social media to garner support. A hunt has been launched to nab him,” said IG Mukhwinder Singh Chinna.

