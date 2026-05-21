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Patiala: Childhood friend arrested for murder of MBBS student

Kamaldeep Kumar Mittal was found dead with multiple stab wounds at his paying guest accommodation in the New Lal Bagh area of the city on Monday.

Published on: May 21, 2026 07:54 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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Police on Wednesday arrested the main accused in the murder of a 24-year-old final-year MBBS student of Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala. The accused, identified as Mohit Verma, was a childhood friend of the deceased, Kamaldeep Kumar Mittal. Both belonged to Bareta town in the Mansa district.

Patiala: Childhood friend arrested for murder of MBBS student

A senior police official associated with the probe said Verma had been detained after remaining absconding since Monday morning.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused had purchased the knife used in the crime a day before the incident. The alleged murder weapon has also been recovered,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

He added that the investigators suspect that a financial dispute between the two friends may have led to the killing.

“Verma had allegedly borrowed around 20 lakh from the deceased and was under pressure to return the money. However, his statements are yet to be verified,” the police officer said.

According to the police, the accused also sustained injuries during the incident and later sought treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and another hospital in Samana.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Patiala: Childhood friend arrested for murder of MBBS student
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Patiala: Childhood friend arrested for murder of MBBS student
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