Chandigarh, Over 95 per cent patients expressed satisfaction with the treatment provided at Aam Aadmi clinics in the A-ruled state, according to a report prepared by the Punjab Development Commission. Patients satisfied with treatment at Aam Aadmi clinics: Punjab govt report

The report establishes that primary healthcare in Punjab has shifted from scarcity and neglect to reliability, quality, and trust, with citizens receiving timely medical attention without any financial burden, an official statement said citing the report.

According to the Punjab Patient Feedback State Report Card, among the 18,256 patients interviewed from across the state, around 96 per cent expressed satisfaction with the treatment provided at Aam Aadmi clinics.

The findings show that patients received medicines free of cost at these clinics, with 92 per cent reporting that they received all prescribed drugs.

In terms of diagnostic services, 94 per cent patients reported that their prescribed diagnostic tests were conducted at the clinics themselves, entirely free of cost.

This reflects a fundamental policy shift under the A government, where healthcare is treated as a right and not a privilege, the statement said.

Around 99 per cent of patients reported that premises of Aam Aadmi clinics were clean, 99 per cent confirmed the availability of adequate seating, 97 per cent reported access to drinking water, and 95 per cent stated that toilets were clean, according to the report.

These indicators demonstrate that healthcare delivery under the current government goes beyond treatment alone and aims to create humane, respectful public institutions, it said.

District-wise data further underscores the uniformity and scale of this shift, with high satisfaction levels reported across districts including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, and Tarn Taran.

At a time when rising medical costs are pushing families into debt, Punjab has demonstrated that high-quality, free primary healthcare can be delivered at scale through political will, transparent governance, and patient-first planning, the statement said.

The initiative has not only reduced the financial burden on ordinary families but has also decongested secondary and tertiary hospitals by addressing healthcare needs at the neighbourhood level, it added.

