Patriotic campaigns uniting nation: Haryana CM during Tiranga yatra

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini led a Tiranga Yatra in Ladwa on Thursday, and praised Operation Sindoor saying it stands out as an extraordinary example of human resolve, technological prowess, and strategic precision. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during Tiranga rally in Kurukshetra’s Ladwa on Thursday. (Source: X)

Addressing the media after the rally, Saini said these patriotic campaigns are uniting the nation and honouring our valiant soldiers.

Sharing about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini said that new opportunities are being created to ensure overall development of Haryana.

Under the Amrit Station Scheme, several railway stations are undergoing significant upgrades, he said.

He also paid homage to the victims of Pahalgam attack and garlanded the statue of Madan Lal Dhingra.

“Operation Sindoor was a wonderful confluence of humanity, technology, efficiency and sharp politics. This yatra will be remembered for ages as a tribute to the brave soldiers of the country. Tiranga yatras were organised not only in the country but in the entire state to salute the valour and courage of these soldiers. The zeal and enthusiasm of crores of people of the state was seen in these yatras,” said Saini, adding that youth from Haryana is ready to serve the nation and the yatra is a message to the heroes that the country stands with them.

Speaking on the ongoing issue with the neighbouring state, Saini said Punjab must abide by the verdicts of both Supreme Court and high court and stop obstructing Haryana’s legitimate share of water.

Criticising his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the ongoing water issue, he said that politicising such a sensitive and essential issue reflects poorly on a public leader.

Former minister of state Subhash Sudha, in-charge of chief minister’s office Kailash Saini, senior leader Jai Bhagwan Sharma DD, BJP district president Tejender Goldy, MC chairperson Sakshi Khurana, deputy commissioner Neha Singh, superintendent of police Nitish Agarwa and others were present.