Patwari, accountant held in bribery cases in Haryana

The Haryana state vigilance bureau has arrested an accountant of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) from Palwal and a halqa patwari from Hisar, red-handed while accepting bribes worth ₹50,000 and ₹5,000, respectively. The duo has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A spokesman of the state vigilance bureau said in the first case, Satish Kumar, an accountant of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) posted at Hodal in Palwal was arrested while accepting a graft of ₹50,000 in lieu of releasing the compensation amount of ₹5 lakh by the Board on a farmer’s death while working in an agricultural field.

The vigilance bureau laid a trap and arrested him on a complaint filed by a resident of Bhiduki village in Hodal.

In another case, Manjeet, a halqa patwari posted at Kharar in Hisar district, was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 in lieu of mutation of agricultural land.