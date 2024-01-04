Patwaris, kanungos go on 3-day strike in Panchkula

To press for their long-pending demands, patwaris and kanungos went on a three-day strike in Panchkula on Wednesday. The call for strike was given by the Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, Haryana, stalling the work in the revenue department. The protesters raised slogans against the government. Patwaris and kanungos went on a three-day strike in Panchkula on Wednesday. The call for strike was given by the Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, Haryana, stalling the work in the revenue department. The protesters raised slogans against the government. (Sant Arora/HT)

Panchkula district president of the association Bhag Singh Rana said 32 patwaris and kanungos will be on strike from January 3 to 5. If the government does not accept the demand, then this strike will be extended. He said the increased pay scale was approved in 2023 and they demanded that their pay scale be given from 2016 though they are being given this pay scale from January 2024.

“We are demanding pay scale and not arrears. Apart from this, departmental examination of patwari and kanungo should be held from time to time. This exam has not been held for the last three years. Due to this, promotion has been stopped,” he added.