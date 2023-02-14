PAU and GADVASU teachers suspend teaching, research activities

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) teachers have shut down the teaching, extension and research activities at both universities to protest against the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The veterinary hospital service at the latter university was also severely hit as veterinarians joined the strike on Monday.

PAU Teachers Association (PAUTA) and GADVASU teachers association also held a protest in the campus against the delay in adoption of revised pay scales and revision of pensions by the state. A delegation led by HS Kingra had on Sunday met chief minister Bhagwat Singh Mann, but the talks remained inconclusive.

The teachers’ association had announced a boycott of the Sarkar Kisan Milni and resorted to not carrying out any office work until their new pay scale was implemented.

While many farmers at PAU faced frustration, seeking advice regarding their crops, hundreds of pet and livestock owners at the Veterinary University and Animal Hospital also suffered. Teachers held a large gathering outside the Thapar Hall at PAU and discussed the future course of the strike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the agitation which entered its sixth day on Monday, PAUTA president Harmeet Singh Kingra said even earlier, the bureaucracy has delayed the notification by putting up unnecessary obstacles, adding that now CM Mann has given an assurance regarding the issuing of pay commission notification soon.

The body’s general secretary Mandeep Singh Gill, meanwhile, said the teachers feel humiliated and cheated by the repeated delays, adding that the same has greatly reduced their motivation to work.

Echoing the sentiment, GADVASUTA president Dr Kuldeep Gupta said the scientists have been working diligently for the interests, rights and services of animals, so it was their duty to stand by them in their times of distress.