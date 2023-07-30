PAU forms panel to probe sexual harassment

Panjab Agricultural University (PAU) formed a committee to investigate the sexual harassment allegation being flagged by varsity students. The step comes in the backdrop a BSc student accusing an assistant professor of harassment. PAU formed a committee to investigate the sexual harassment allegation being flagged by varsity students. (HT FILE)

Notably, an open letter addressed to Banwari Lal Purohit, the governor of Punjab and ex-officio chancellor of PAU, purportedly written by varsity students flagging sexual misconduct on the campus went viral on social media.

The letter, accuses the university authorities of failing to take appropriate action against the accused.

In the anonymous two-page letter written by the “Aggrieved students’ fraternity”, the students have expressed their concern over the rising cases of sexual harassment and molestation faced by female students within the university premises. They reveal that despite reporting multiple incidents to the authorities, the university administration has not taken effective measures to address the problem. Instead, they alleged that the university is more focused on preserving its image, creating an atmosphere of fear and silence.

Furthermore, the students appeal for the establishment of a permanent and independent body dedicated to ensuring the mental well-being of all students. Such a body could act as a preventive measure to address and rectify such transgressions in the future, creating a safer and more supportive environment for all.

Responding to the allegations made in the letter, TS Riar, additional director of communication, emphasised that the university has taken the matter very seriously. “A committee has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the recent incident. As an initial precautionary measure, the accused assistant professor has been barred from taking any classes. If found guilty, he will face suspension in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Punjab government”, he added.

