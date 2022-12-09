PAU forms panel to probe clash involving top official’s NRI son

Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) has constituted a committee to probe the incident of a clash on campus involving the NRI son of the varsity’s director of communication.

The incident took place on the night of December 5, when Rajdeep Singh Riar, son of PAU’s director of communication TS Riar, and five to six of his friends- including a cop- had gone to hostel number 4 for dinner, where they allegedly got into a clash with some hostellers. As per sources, some students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) were involved in the brawl as well.

Confirming this, PAU police station house officer (SHO) Rajinderpal Singh said they have received a formal complaint about the clash and started investigation.

He said that Rajdeep was seriously injured in the incident and could not record his statement as he is undergoing treatment. “We have received information that Riar was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) for treatment. Further action will be taken after recording the statement.”

As per sources, Rajdeep has suffered multiple head injuries and a fractured upper jaw and will be operated upon on Friday.

He lives in Canada and was visiting India after three years to attend the wedding ceremony of his elder brother in the last week of December.

While TS Riar was not available for comments, he has lodged a formal complaint (a copy of which is with Hindustan Times) with vice-chancellors of both PAU and GADVASU, demanding action against Karampal Singh, a second year BTech student and a resident of Bamuwal village in Kapurthala, who lives in Hostel No. 4; Mehakdeep Singh, who lives in Hostel No. 15; and Alamdeep Singh, Rahul Kamoj, Sehajpal Singh Mann, Guriqbal Singh Brar and Karanjot Singh.

Karampal, who has suffered a serious injury to his right hand, lodged a counter complaint, stating that Rajdeep had entered the hostel in an inebriated state with his friends including Pritpal Singh Bawa and a police officer currently deputed with the anti- gangster taskforce.

Karampal stated that Rajdeep and the others forced him to drink alcohol and when he refused, they threatened him, hurt his religious sentiment and spit in his plate. He alleged that when he tried to escape, Rajdeep and his friends chased him and started beating him outside the hostel.

He said that in the meantime, his cousin Karanjot, who a student of GADVASU and lives in Hostel No 3, came to his rescue.

The security staff, requesting anonymity, stated that students from both Hostel Numbers 3 and 4 sided with Karampal. Soon, a clash broke out and while Rajdeep was assaulted, his aides fled the scene.

Gurvir Singh, Karampal’s father. said the video of the incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the mess and outside the hostel. He also demanded a probe into how Rajdeep and his friends (all outsiders) entered the hostel.

GS Butter, director of student welfare, PAU, said that Rishabh Sharma, an MTech student who had invited the outsiders, has been barred from the hostel. He said that a three-member panel comprising the dean, DSW and estate officer has been formed to inquire into the incident.

Similarly, GADVASU has also constituted a probe in the matter. Confirming this, DSW Dr Satyavan Rampal said that the students named in the complaint have been called tomorrow to record their statement.