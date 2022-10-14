PAU inks pact with Kerala-based firm to commercialise cane juice bottling technology

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inked a pact with Nitya Consumer Product Private Limited, Cochin, Kerala for the commercialisation of sugarcane-juice bottling technology.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated principal food technologist Poonam A Sachdev and her team for the commercialisation of the technology. The memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed by additional director of research (natural resource and plant health management) Pushpinder Pal Singh Pannu and GD Shanbhag of Nitya Consumer Product Private Limited. As per the agreement, the university has offered non-exclusive rights to the company for this technology.

PAU department of food science and technology head Dr Savita Sharma said 18 MoAs had been signed with different companies and firms of India for the bottling technology.

Explaining the technology, Sachdev said, “Cane juice is thermally processed to kill microorganisms and increase its shelf life, and making the juice hygienic.”

As per a PAU official the varsity has signed 300 MoAs so far.