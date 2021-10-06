PAU, KVK experts inspect fields affected by pink bollworm attack

A team of Punjab Agricultural University and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Barnala, inspected the cotton fields affected by the pink bollworm attack in Rureke Kalan village of the district on Tuesday.

The team, comprising Amandeep Kaur from PAU and Harjot Singh Sohi from KVK, met farmers and educated them about the insect.

Kaur said a survey of fields in the village revealed 30% of the area had been affected.

A farmer, Enna Singh, demanded compensation from the government, stating that he cultivated cotton on only 1.5 acre of rented land and the entire crop had been damaged.

Gurwinder Singh, another farmer, said they did not receive free pesticides and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann never visited them to enquire about crop loss.