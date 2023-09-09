PAU pensioners stage protest at Thapar Hall over delayed payments

: The PAU Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association organised a protest today in front of Thapar Hall at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to expressed their grievances regarding the delay in pension payments.

Punjab Agriculture University Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association holding a protest against the delayed pensions outside Thapar hall in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

The protestors cited the Punjab government’s alleged indifference to their demands and difficulties.

Addressing the protestors, speakers pointed out that while the government had released grants for salaries, it refused to release funds for pensions. This delay has caused widespread dissatisfaction among the pensioners. Unlike Punjab government pensioners who receive their pensions punctually on the last day of every month, PAU pensioners alleged that they experience delays.

Additionally, the Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) for PAU pensioners faces a six-month delay, adding to their financial burden. For many of them, pensions are their primary source of income.

The speakers also emphasised that PAU pensioners are not receiving gratuity as per revised scales. DP Maur, president of the association, warned that if pension payments are not done by Monday, the protests would escalate.

