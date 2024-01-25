PAU professor conferred with outstanding teacher award

“Outstanding Horticulture Teacher Award 2021 and 2022” was conferred on RK Dubey, professor of landscaping, department of floriculture and landscaping, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). PAU professor was conferred with outstanding teacher award. (HT)

The award was given by the Indian Society of Horticultural Research and Development (ISHRD), Uttarakhand, during the progressive horticulture conclave (PHC-2024), held at Navsari Agricultural University, Gujarat, from January 18-20.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Dubey also got the “Best Oral Research Paper Award” for his research paper entitled “Performance of seed balls of ornamental plants in different media mixture under Punjab condition”. Dubey has more than 20 years of teaching experience, taught 23 UG/PG courses and guided 34 students including seven PhD and 27 MSc scholars. Besides, he has 219 publications comprising 70 research papers, four conference proceedings, 63 abstracts, four books, 18 book chapters, two teaching manuals, 36 popular articles and 22 extension bulletins to his credit.

60 organic farmers attend training camp

As many as 60 organic growers on Thursday attended the monthly training camp of PAU organic farmers’ club under the aegis of directorate of extension education.

At the camp, SS Walia, director, school of organic farming and Ruma Devi, vegetable science expert, explained integrated organic farming system and agronomic practices of summer vegetables for diversification, nutrition and economic growth.