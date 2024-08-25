PAU seeks 20 crore to establish centre of excellence for soil and crop analysis

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is planning to set up a Centre of Excellence for spectroscopy and geospatial intelligence. Varsity has sought ₹20 crore for the ambitious project from the state government. The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is planning to set up a Centre of Excellence for spectroscopy and geospatial intelligence. (HT Photo)

This proposed centre will employ state-of-the-art imaging technology to read and analyze soil and crops.

“With the advanced imaging technology, we take spectral signature of the soil and crop and then with the help of algorithm designed in the lab, we can analyse it. By the time around 100 soil samples are examined the traditional way, we will be able to analyse over 10,000 samples with the new technology,” said farm machinery and power engineering professor Vishal Bector.

“The analysis done the traditional way has a scope for manual error, but this will be automated, thus eliminating the scope to err,” he added.

Once the centre is up and running, farmers will be able to approach it and use spatial analysis to find out micro details about their fields and crops and plan their course of action accordingly.

“To the naked eye the field appears all green, but when diagnosed with advanced imaging, all the micro level details are laid bare, like the moisture level in the soil, the health of the plants, fungus, etc. This will equip the farmer with the information required to manage the crop the best,” added Bector.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, said, “We have asked the state government for a total of ₹20 crore for this project.”

“The government approached us to work on this. A team from the varsity, accompanied by director, agriculture, also of late visited the International Rice Research Institute in Varanasi, which has a similar centre,” he added.