The members of the Punjab Agriculture University Students’ Association (PAUSA) gathered at Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), to voice their concerns for the delay in the creation of the post of field master. PAU students voice concerns over delay in creation of promised post. (HT)

The post was promised to the students by the Punjab chief minister (CM) before elections.

During the assembly, students issued a warning of a potential sit-in protest if their demands are not met and if they are excluded from an upcoming debate to be held at Punjab Agricultural University, on November 1.

The debate will be held between the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the leaders of opposition parties to discuss state’s issues, including the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Angrej Singh, member of the association, said,“The chief minister (CM) had pledged to create a post of field master for agricultural degree students before the election. Last year, after a continuous 37-day dharna, the CM reiterated his commitment. However, more than a year has passed, and the students of the varsity are yet to see any progress. Moreover, a debate was scheduled at PAU on November 1, to which opposition party leaders were invited, but the students of PAU have been left behind, and compelled to take to the streets instead.”

Several other students also expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation and demanded their inclusion in the debate . They warned that if their demands were not met and they were excluded from the debate, a large-scale student protest would ensue. The students announced that the details of their next course of action would be revealed soon.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!