PAU talk session: Lifestyle mgmt and good sleep crucial for healthy heart, says cardiologist
TS Kler, a cardiologist and chairman of BLK-Max Heart and Vascular Institute, New Delhi, whose also a Padma Bhushan awardee, emphasised leading a stress-free life with lifestyle management, exercising and taking a good sleep, as the prerequisites for keeping a healthy heart
TS Kler, a cardiologist and chairman of BLK-Max Heart and Vascular Institute, New Delhi, enlightened the audience during a talk session on “Dil Se Dil Tak” organised by the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium on Saturday.
During the talk session, the audience interacted with the guest speaker and discussed their health-related problems.
The university vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal chaired the talk session and appreciated the speaker for sharing his thoughts.
Jagdeep Singh Sandhu, coordinator, IQAC, was welcomed the speaker and the participants.
A renowned Punjab Agricultural University alumni HS Sohi and Jasbir Cheema; senior officials, directors and deans of the constituent colleges, heads of the departments, faculty, non-teaching staff (working and retired), and students of the university attended the talk in large numbers.
PAU’s internal quality assurance cell assistant coordinator Surabhi Mahajan conducted the stage.