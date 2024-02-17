 PAU talk session: Lifestyle mgmt and good sleep crucial for healthy heart, says cardiologist - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / PAU talk session: Lifestyle mgmt and good sleep crucial for healthy heart, says cardiologist

PAU talk session: Lifestyle mgmt and good sleep crucial for healthy heart, says cardiologist

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 18, 2024 06:22 AM IST

TS Kler, a cardiologist and chairman of BLK-Max Heart and Vascular Institute, New Delhi, whose also a Padma Bhushan awardee, emphasised leading a stress-free life with lifestyle management, exercising and taking a good sleep, as the prerequisites for keeping a healthy heart

TS Kler, a cardiologist and chairman of BLK-Max Heart and Vascular Institute, New Delhi, enlightened the audience during a talk session on “Dil Se Dil Tak” organised by the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium on Saturday.

During the talk session, the audience interacted with the guest speaker and discussed their health-related problems. (HT File)
During the talk session, the audience interacted with the guest speaker and discussed their health-related problems. (HT File)

Kler, whose also a Padma Bhushan awardee, emphasised leading a stress-free life with lifestyle management, exercising and taking a good sleep, as the prerequisites for keeping a healthy heart.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

During the talk session, the audience interacted with the guest speaker and discussed their health-related problems.

The university vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal chaired the talk session and appreciated the speaker for sharing his thoughts.

Jagdeep Singh Sandhu, coordinator, IQAC, was welcomed the speaker and the participants.

A renowned Punjab Agricultural University alumni HS Sohi and Jasbir Cheema; senior officials, directors and deans of the constituent colleges, heads of the departments, faculty, non-teaching staff (working and retired), and students of the university attended the talk in large numbers.

PAU’s internal quality assurance cell assistant coordinator Surabhi Mahajan conducted the stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On