PAU to hold 21-day winter school on commercial apiculture

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has sanctioned a 21-day training programme on ‘Commercial apiculture for livelihood security of the farmers and unemployed rural youth’, which will be held by Punjab Agricultural University’s department of entomology as part of its winter school.

Twenty-five trainees will be inducted in the residential training programme, which will be held between February 8 and 28.

This is the third consecutive winter school sanctioned by the apex body in agricultural research and education to the department. Department of entomology head DK Sharma said, “The proposal was submitted to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under the under the guidance of professor Pardeep K Chhuneja to update the scientists about the aspects of commercial apiculture.”

At the winter school, budding scientists from different parts of the country will get hands-on practical experience on different aspects such as husbandry practices, diagnosis and management of honey bee pests and diseases, bee diversity and pollination requirement of plants; production, processing and packing of hive products, mass queen bee rearing and bee breeding. Scientists and researchers working in the field of entomology can apply for this programme through the ICAR website https://cbp.icar.gov.in.

