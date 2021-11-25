Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU to hold 21-day winter school on commercial apiculture
chandigarh news

PAU to hold 21-day winter school on commercial apiculture

Twenty-five trainees will be inducted in the winter school residential training programme on commercial apiculture at PAU that will be held between February 8 and 28
This is the third consecutive winter school sanctioned by the ICAR in agricultural research and education to department of entomology, PAU. This time the winter school will be on commercial apiculture. (Representative Image/HT File)
This is the third consecutive winter school sanctioned by the ICAR in agricultural research and education to department of entomology, PAU. This time the winter school will be on commercial apiculture. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has sanctioned a 21-day training programme on ‘Commercial apiculture for livelihood security of the farmers and unemployed rural youth’, which will be held by Punjab Agricultural University’s department of entomology as part of its winter school.

Twenty-five trainees will be inducted in the residential training programme, which will be held between February 8 and 28.

This is the third consecutive winter school sanctioned by the apex body in agricultural research and education to the department. Department of entomology head DK Sharma said, “The proposal was submitted to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under the under the guidance of professor Pardeep K Chhuneja to update the scientists about the aspects of commercial apiculture.”

At the winter school, budding scientists from different parts of the country will get hands-on practical experience on different aspects such as husbandry practices, diagnosis and management of honey bee pests and diseases, bee diversity and pollination requirement of plants; production, processing and packing of hive products, mass queen bee rearing and bee breeding. Scientists and researchers working in the field of entomology can apply for this programme through the ICAR website https://cbp.icar.gov.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out