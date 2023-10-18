News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU to hold international forum on cyber security

PAU to hold international forum on cyber security

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 19, 2023 06:10 AM IST

The symposium aims to provide a platform for prominent leaders from universities, agribusinesses and governments to articulate strategic partnerships to build digital transformation and cyber security resilience for agribusiness challenges

The School of Business Studies, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is set to organise an international symposium on “Digital transformation and cyber security” on October 20.

PAU to hold international forum on cyber security . (ht file)
The event will be organised in collaboration with Australia-India Hub (AI Hub) and held at Manmohan Singh Auditorium (Lecture Hall), PAU.

The chief patron of the symposium and PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal will be the chief guest. Besides, the patrons of the symposium will be Shammi Kapoor, dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities; AS Dhatt, director of research and GS Buttar, director of extension education.

The symposium will feature keynote speeches by Kamaljeet Sandhu, chair of international symposium and director of business management, University of New England, Australia; and Dr Ramandeep Singh, director, School of Business Studies, PAU and organising secretary and co-chair of the symposium, panel discussions and interactive sessions.

Scientists, leaders, practitioners and cyber security experts will deliver informative talks, develop strategic cyber security protocols, AI for cyber security and build resilience into the digital systems to counter cyber attacks. The symposium will be conducted in two sessions including session 1 on digital transformation and cyber security and session 2 on entrepreneurship, social media and digital transformation.

