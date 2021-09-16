Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU vegetable varieties identified for cultivation at national level
chandigarh news

PAU vegetable varieties identified for cultivation at national level

As many as three vegetable varieties of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have been identified for cultivation at the national level
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:31 AM IST
The tomato and brinjal hybrids developed by PAU that have been identified for cultivation in various states. (HT Photo)

As many as three vegetable varieties of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have been identified for cultivation at the national level.

These include hybrid PBHL 56 of brinjal for cultivation in Zone IV (Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand) and Zone VI (Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi); variety Punjab Bharpoor of brinjal for Zone I (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand), Zone III (Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar) and Zone VIII (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Pondicherry); and hybrid TH 1214 (PTH 2) of tomato for Zone IV (Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand).

TS Dhillon, head of the department of vegetable science, said PBHL 56 is a long-fruited hybrid of brinjal having purple-black fruits and gave an average yield of 274 q/acre.

“Punjab Bharpoor is a brinjal variety of small round group in which fruits bear in clusters. Its fruits are small-oblong, shining, deep purple with green calyx, having yield potential of 224 q/acre,” he added.

“TH 1214 (PTH 2) is a high yielding (270 q/acre) determinate hybrid of tomato which gives first picking in 114 days after transplanting. Its fruits are round, deep red, medium-sized, and firm. This hybrid is resistant to late blight as well as root-knot nematodes and suitable for processing,” he informed.

Dhillon further informed that the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP - Vegetable Crops) of the department of vegetable science has also been declared the best AICRP (VC) Centre for the year 2020.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Make farmers aware of ill-effects of stubble burning: Ludhiana DC directs agriculture department

Ludhiana: CICU to come up with finishing school

Ludhiana DC inaugurates job mela at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls

Ludhiana MC officials on toes ahead of MoHUA secretary’s visit to city
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP