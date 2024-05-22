Pawar holds rally for Maratha in Karnal

President of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Pawar) and former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar on Tuesday address a rally to seek votes in favour of party’s Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Maratha Virender Verma. Pawar accused the BJP-led Union government for atrocities on farmers, labourers, youth and other sections of the society, giving a call to replace a government which has taken steps that undermine democracy. (HT Photo)

The rally was also attended by INLD’s secretary general Abhay Chautala, whose party has extended support to Maratha in Karnal and did not name any candidate.

He said that this election is very important for the country and especially for the farmers, youth and members of the backward sections of the society.

“The same government had made many promises, but did not fulfil them and they betrayed the farmers and the youth. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to see what kind of change will happen in the country,” he said.

“About six months ago, Maratha Virender Verma had organised a convention here. In this convention, I had promised Verma that there is a need to resolve the farmers’ issues. Now, Verma is before you and now its your duty to support him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chautala also accused the Union and state government on different issues, and called upon party workers to support Maratha Virender Verma and also appealed to the supporters of Maratha for his support in Kurukshetra.