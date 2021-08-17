Pay panel report: Punjab govt to decide on rectification in next cabinet meeting

On the sidelines of Monday’s cabinet meeting, Punjab ministers raised concerns over mass strike by the employees of various state government departments, seeking rectification in the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

It was resolved that by the next cabinet meeting, the state government will take a decision on the issue and come out with a plan.

Top officials of the state finance department, who were also part of the meeting, gave a presentation about financial load on the state exchequer on its implementation.

“The finance department says even it 15% hike is given, it will put additional burden of ₹1,500-2,000 crore on the state exchequer in the form of salary and pension bill. We have asked the government to resolve the issues with the employees as state elections are scheduled early next year. Employees are protesting against the government and the trend could cost our party dear,” said a minister requesting anonymity.

A three-member sub-committee led by local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra is holding talks with the employees for a resolution. Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and education minister Vijay Inder Singla are also part of the committee.

Reportedly, all the ministers raised their concerns over the current situation. The state government facing an acute financial crunch and is not in a position to go as per the demand of employees.

During a meeting last week, the sub-committee offered a hike of 15% over Fifth Pay Commission recommendations to the employees. But the employees demanded arrears to the tune of 28% and a hike of 20%. The sub-committee gave a fact sheet to the employee union leaders that salaries in state are already higher than most of the states and the central government.

Going by the employees demand, the finance department says the state had to bear an additional load of ₹4,000 crore over and above the annual salary and pension bill of ₹27,000 crore.