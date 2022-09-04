Pay property tax by September 30 to avail 10% rebate

For facilitating the residents to avail 10% rebate by submitting the property tax by September 30 and to expedite the recovery of dues from the public, the fund-starved Municipal Corporation (MC) kept its suvidha kendras open on Saturday.

The civic body officials stated that there are over 2.3 lakh taxable properties in the city and over 85,000 property owners are yet to pay property tax for the current year. It has been decided by the higher authorities to keep the suvidha kendras open on Saturdays too till September 30, so that the residents can avail of the rebate.

One of the officials stated that the decision to keep the suvidha kendras open has been taken to speed up the recovery of dues from the residents as the civic body is even struggling to pay salaries to its employees.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that no rebate will be given to the residents if they submit the tax for the current year from October 1 till December 31, and from January 1, 10% penalty will be imposed on property owners if the payment is made by March 31, 2023. The MC is also sending text messages to residents so that they can avail the rebate on payment of property tax.

MC holds camps in different wards to expedite recovery of dues

The MC has also started organising camps in different parts of the city to speed up the recovery of dues from the residents. Camps were organised in areas falling under Zone A and B on Saturday. The officials stated that it also saves time for the public. Also, the residents can pay the tax online at mcludhiana.gov.in.