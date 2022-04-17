Payal resident tries to run over 37-year-old man

A resident of Cheema village in Payal tried to run over a resident of the same village on Issru Road on Saturday. After the victim fell on the road, the accused tried to attack him with a sharp-edged weapon. However, the victim managed to escape and take shelter in a nearby house.

The accused, identified as Ramanpreet Singh, suspected that the complainant, Naginder Singh, 37, had an extramarital affair with his wife.

The complainant stated that he was going to Issru village on his bike. When he reached Issru road, the accused tried to run over him. He fell on the road and suffered injuries. Then the accused took out a sharp-edged weapon and ran towards him. According to the victim, he took shelter in a nearby house and informed his relatives, who rushed him to the hospital.

The victim added that the accused had strained relationships with his wife and a divorce case is pending in the court. The accused suspected him of having an affair with his wife.

Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh said an FIR under Sections 307 (murder) , 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (damage) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at the Sadar police station of Khanna. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.

