    Mohali: PCA announces ₹11 lakh cash awards for World Cup stars from Punjab

    The PCA announced cash awards for Punjab stars from India’s Women's World Cup win, honoring skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and coach Munish Bali.

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 7:40 AM IST
    By HT correspondent, Mohali
    The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on Monday announced cash awards for Punjab’s stars of India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Amanjot Kaur will receive 11 lakh each, while fielding coach Munish Bali from Patiala will get 5 lakh for his role in guiding the team to victory.

    The PCA will soon organise a special felicitation ceremony to honour them for their stellar contribution to Indian cricket. (HT File)
    The PCA will soon organise a special felicitation ceremony to honour them for their stellar contribution to Indian cricket. (HT File)

    The PCA will soon organise a special felicitation ceremony to honour the trio for their stellar contribution to Indian cricket.

    Amarjit Singh Mehta, PCA president, and Siddhant Sharma, joint secretary (officiating), personally congratulated the players and coach.

    Mehta said, “This World Cup victory is a moment of immense pride for the entire nation, and we at the PCA are especially delighted that key members of this historic achievement hail from Punjab. Their dedication and performance have brought great glory to our state and to Indian cricket.”

