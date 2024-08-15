PCA secretary Dilsher to get commendation award on I-Day

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Dilsher Khanna will receive a commendation award from Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria for meritorious services on Independence Day in Chandigarh. Punjab Cricket Association secretary Dilsher Khanna will receive a commendation award from Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria for meritorious services on Independence Day in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

With PCA for almost two years, the 33-year-old has played a huge role in shaping up the PCA’s international stadium in Mullanpur, where IPL matches were played a few months ago. For a decade, this project was on hold.

Dilsher, who was also with the Indian cricket team as the BCCI representative and team manager of the Indian men’s team for the T20 World Cup, was entrusted the opportunity in this role by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

When the Indian team celebrated a win over South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup, Dilsher was equally ecstatic about the historic win and a partner in this feat, lending his expertise and experience to the team.

Dilsher said the commendation is an honour and the T20 World Cup win is a precious memory that will always stay with him. For the PCA secretary, this was his first stint as the team manager in India. He was a liaison between BCCI and ICC in addition to his responsibilities as team manager.