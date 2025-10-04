PCMSA warns of protest if demands not met

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), a body of government doctors, on Friday warned the state government of another round of protests after Diwali if its year-long pending demands are not met at the earliest. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), a body of government doctors, on Friday warned the state government of another round of protests after Diwali if its year-long pending demands are not met at the earliest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The warning from the doctors came after the government failed to fulfil the promises that were made last year. Back in September last year, the PCMSA had set off a massive protest to press for their demands, security of healthcare professionals, regular recruitment of medical officers and ACPs, and called it off after the Punjab government had given assurance, back then, of a security framework at all the 24/7 healthcare centres within a week

The PCMSA on Friday held an elaborate meeting with principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare (PSHFW), Kumar Rahul, and director health services Dr Hitinder Kaur in Chandigarh.

The association said the government had assured that major issues raised by the cadre would be addressed at the earliest. The PCMSA – after the meeting - said that the government informed them that the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme would be implemented by October 17, 2025. For batches from 2020 onwards, a proposal for MACP is being sent to the finance department next week for notification.

On the long-pending demand of security in hospitals, Dr Akhil Sarin, state president, PCMSA, said the health department assured rollout of security guards at all district hospitals from October 6; sub-divisional hospitals before December 31; and 24x7 community health centres before March 31, next year. He added that health officials during the meeting informed that the finance department has already approved the budget, and funds would be issued through Punjab Health System Corporation without utilising user charges.

However, the PCMSA maintained that it expects visible implementation within the deadlines, failing which doctors would have “no choice” but to resume their struggle.