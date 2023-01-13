PCS officers to work on Saturday, Sunday: Association

The PCS Officers’ Association on Friday announced that its members, who remained on mass casual leave for three days earlier this week, would attend office on Saturday and Sunday to clear the backlog of work.

In a statement, association president Rajat Oberoi said the decision has been taken keeping in view the inconvenience that might have been caused to the public. The PCS officers had proceeded on a five-day mass casual leave on Monday to protest the arrest of the regional transport authority (RTA) secretary in Ludhiana, Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, by the vigilance bureau “without following the due procedure”.

Their protest paralysed work at government offices across the state. The strike was called off after chief minister Bhagwant Mann declared it illegal, directing them to return to work by 2 pm on Wednesday or face suspension. Oberoi, in his statement, also expressed gratitude to the CM for accepting their demands.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann lauded the association’s decision, calling it a commendable step. “In the past few days, work was affected due to the mass casual leave of PCS officers. They will go to their offices on Saturday and Sunday to work…which is a commendable step,” he tweeted.

The association thanked the All-India Federation of State Civil/Administrative Service Associations, Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association, Excise and Taxation Federation, PWD (B&R) Engineers Association, PSPCL Engineers’ Association, Transport Department Employees’ Association, DOPO/BDPO Association, Kanungo Association, Patwari Association, DC Office Employees’ Union and Commissioner Office Employees’ Union for their support.