PDP chief draws L-G attention to apple growers’ troubles

Published on Sep 17, 2022 12:31 AM IST

For the past several days, growers and traders across Kashmir have held protests blaming the government for creating hindrances in the transportation of fruit-laden trucks on the national highway

Representational image. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti on Friday sought the intervention of J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha over the sufferings of Kashmiri fruit growers and traders.

The growers alleged that they are facing losses especially when the rates are already on the decline in the fruit mandis of the country. “Unfortunate that apple-laden trucks are stuck on NH for days altogether. The apple business - a mainstay of our local economy already faces a major crisis. Now, hindrances in transportation & low rates are causing huge losses. Request@manojsinha_to intervene,” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted while posting a video of a fruit grower in which he claims how growers are facing losses.

Around 7 lakh farming families, approximately 35 lakh people, are directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture sector in the state. Apples contribute to around 8% of Jammu and Kashmir’s gross domestic product and the rate of the fruit has a direct impact on the economy of the state.

