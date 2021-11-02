Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PDP claims Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest
chandigarh news

PDP claims Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest

The Peoples Democratic Party leader claimed that the police have locked the main gate of Mehbooba’s house.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was on Monday put under house arrest to prevent her from visiting Anantnag to meet the family of a youth who was killed in cross-firing between security forces and militants last week, a party leader claimed. (HT File)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:57 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Srinagar

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was on Monday put under house arrest to prevent her from visiting Anantnag to meet the family of a youth who was killed in cross-firing between security forces and militants last week, a party leader claimed.

The Peoples Democratic Party leader claimed that the police have locked the main gate of Mehbooba’s house.

A police official said the PDP chief was not allowed to visit Anantnag due to security reasons.

Shahid Ahmad was killed in an exchange of fire between Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and militants in Shopian district on October 24, according to police.

Mehbooba was put under house arrest at her Fairview residence in Gupkar locality of the city here and not allowed to move out, the PDP leader claimed.

She was to visit the family of slain youth Shahid Ahmad in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. She wanted to offer her condolences to the bereaved family, but was not allowed to move out of her residence, the party leader said.

RELATED STORIES

According to the PDP leader, the police have locked the main gate of Mehbooba’s house. A police vehicle has been stationed just outside the gate to disallow any movement.

Ahmad’s death had evoked strong reactions from mainstream political parties in the Valley and they had demanded a probe into it.

Mehbooba had said it was sad that the armed forces “operate with such impunity” in Kashmir. PTI SSB DIV DIV

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP