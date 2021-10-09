PDP demands J&K lieutenant governor’s resignation

The PDP on Friday demanded the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha over the recent civilian killings by militants, saying the administration has “failed” to provide a sense of security to the people.

PDP also demanded that officers in-charge for security should be divested of their charge. The party workers took out a protest rally in Srinagar against the civilian killings in Kashmir over the past one week and blamed the administration for interrupting the rally.

The party’s chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said, “So, for its (administration’s) failures, for not being able to protect the people, for the worsening situation and for working against the people, the PDP demands that lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has no moral authority left to continue and he should resign. He has failed in his work to provide security and development.”

Meanwhile, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also demanded accountability and said heads should roll. “PDPs attempts to take out a unity march in view of recent targeted killings was stopped by police. Ironically, the Centre spreads canards that Kashmiri Muslims do not stand up for minorities.The truth is that this vicious hateful propaganda suits BJPs electoral narrative and prospects,” Mehbooba said in series of tweets.

Mufti said attacks could have prevented had the focus been only on security issues. “Until yesterday, the security grid was completely immersed in organising normalcy picnic tours and horseback riding for visiting ministers. Perhaps these attacks could have been averted if their sole focus was not these ministerial visits and normalcy acrobatics.”

Perpetrators will be punished: Sinha

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said perpetrators of recent civilian killings will be punished and every drop of blood spilled will be avenged. “ I am deeply pained and anguished and I promise the family members of the innocent victims that perpetrators of the barbaric acts will be punished soon,” Sinha said.

“Everyone wants justice. I assure you that we have given free hand to the security agencies to eliminate the enemies of humanity, and soon the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them will pay for their heinous crimes. I want to assure the people of J&K that terrorist’s nefarious plan to destabilize the process of peace, development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed. Every drop of innocent civilians blood will be avenged,” he said.

