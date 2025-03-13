PDP evolved out of separatism, can understand Mehbooba’s pain: LoP Sharma

The leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Wednesday, hailed Centre’s move of banning two Kashmir based outfits and called it a step in the right direction. The leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly Sunil Sharma

“Activities of the AAC led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKIM led by Masroor Abbas Ansari were inimical to the nation and posed a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country. The government of India has taken a right step. Any individual, group or organisation that posed threat to the unity of the nation shall be dealt with sternly under the law of land,” said Sharma.

The Union home ministry had on Tuesday banned two terror outfits-- Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen JKIM.

Both groups have been declared as unlawful association by the ministry of home affairs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti calling it another blow to Kashmir’s social and political landscape, Sharma said, “The pain to PDP president was quite but natural because PDP is the result of separatism.” “Pain on her part is understood because PDP always had a close relation with separatists. PDP in fact has evolved out of separatism,” he added.

The leader of Opposition said that the Centre has been hammering 400 to 500 families in Kashmir, who for the past over three decades, had held Valley hostage.

“While Centre has removed Dil Se Dilli ki Doori with the people of Kashmir, these 400 to 500 families are feeling the pain for obvious reasons because they always created unrest in Kashmir to serve their ulterior motives,” said Sharma.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has termed the home ministry’s latest ban on two Hurriyat groups “another blow to Kashmir’s social and political landscape”. The Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief said that “suppressing dissent” will only deepen tensions rather than resolve them.

“MHA’s banning of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee ( AAC ) headed by Mirwaiz Ummer Farooq and Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) headed by Mohammad Abbas Ansari is another blow to Kashmir’s social and political landscape. Suppressing dissent will only deepen tensions rather than resolve them,” Mufti said in a post on X on Tuesday.