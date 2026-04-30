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PDP leader Iltija Mufti booked for sharing separatist video

Police file case under BNS sections for “endangering sovereignty”, a non-bailable offence, after she shared a clip of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 04:17 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti was booked on Thursday for sharing content featuring late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on social media.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti was booked on Thursday for sharing content featuring late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on social media. (HT file photo)

The Srinagar cyber police filed the first information report (FIR) under Sections 152 and 156 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after Mufti posted a 61-second clip of Geelani discussing the importance of the Urdu language.

Section 152 deals with “acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India,” a non-bailable offence that replaced the colonial-era sedition law. Section 156, which pertains to public servants voluntarily allowing a prisoner of state to escape, is also non-bailable and carries a potential life sentence—though its application to a social media post suggests a stringent legal stance by investigators. By combining Sections 152 and 156, the police ensure the case is treated with maximum gravity, making it almost impossible for the accused to secure regular bail in the lower courts.

 
urdu language syed ali shah geelani jammu and kashmir
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PDP leader Iltija Mufti booked for sharing separatist video
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PDP leader Iltija Mufti booked for sharing separatist video
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