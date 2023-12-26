close_game
PDP questions ‘abrupt withdrawal’ of retd SSP’s security

ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar
Dec 27, 2023 05:12 AM IST

“Why abrupt withdrawal of security for retired SSP? The tragic outcome is undeniable—gunmen have ruthlessly taken life of the cop. This stark incident underscores severe consequences of decisions impacting individual safety,” the PDP wrote on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly twitte

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday questioned the withdrawal of security of retired senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohammad Shafi Mir, who was killed by unidentified gunmen in a mosque on December 24.

The PDP said the decision to withdraw security cover of retired SSP led to ”dangerous consequences”.

“Why abrupt withdrawal of security for retired SSP? The tragic outcome is undeniable—gunmen have ruthlessly taken life of the cop. This stark incident underscores severe consequences of decisions impacting individual safety,” the PDP wrote on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly twitter.

Earlier, the Mir’s family had alleged that when they asked for restoration of his security cover, it was denied by the police. The security wing of the police has refuted the allegations.

Over the past couple of days, police have questioned relatives if the former officer and villagers at Gantmulla to collect details about the incident.

“We are investigating every angle of this case and killers won’t be spared,” a police officer privy to details of the case said.

Police officials have maintained silence and have not reveal any details about investigation. Sources said that police were collecting details of 12 bore guns that have been issued in the village or its adjoining areas to find any clue about the attackers.

Though police had initially said that terrorists were responsible for the killing of retired SSP, after recovery of four pellets from the body of the retired officer during postmortem, the investigators have expanded their investigation of this case to other possible causes as well.

