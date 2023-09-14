PDP workers hold protest over reduction of import duty on US apples

Workers of the Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday held protests against reduction of additional taxes on import of Apples, Walnuts and almonds from the United States.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) raised serious concern over the issue. (HT File)

Terming the Centre’s decision as “economic terrorism”, they urged for the rollback of the tax-cut and said that it will adversely affect the growers in the region.

“The timing of this order is surprising. The Union government lifted the taxes on the US apples and other fruits when the harvest of apples begins in Kashmir. This is a deliberate attack on our economy,” said PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari, who was leading the protest demonstration.

He added that last year, there was a conspiracy against the fruit industry and fruit-laden trucks were deliberately stopped on the national highway for days together. “When the fruit reached mandis, it had already got damaged. There are attempts being made to destroy our fruit industry,” he said.

“Such a untimely decision will harshly impact nearly seven lakh apple grower families of Kashmir and adversely affect the livelihood of millions indirectly connected with the trade,” said Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal, KCCI joint secretary general.

On September 5, the Union finance ministry had lifted additional duties on apples, almonds, chickpeas and walnuts.

