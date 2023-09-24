PDP youth president Parra’s passport seized

The Regional Passport Office in Srinagar has passed the order for impounding the passport of Peoples Democratic Party youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra.

While confirming the development, Parra said that right to movement and travel is a fundamental right of every citizen of our country (HT File)

The 34-year-old leader was scheduled to travel to United States in September for a peace fellowship at the Yale University.

The PDP leader recently received a written communication from the Regional Passport Office in Srinagar, informing him about the impounding of his passport that was issued in August 2016.

“It has been decided to impound the passport of Waheed ur Rehman Parra under Section 10(3)(c) in the “interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of India, friendly relations of India with any foreign country” of passport act 1967. You are, therefore, requested to submit the passport to this passport office with immediate effect, if not already done,” the order reads.

“I am a law-abiding citizen and have faith in the judiciary. I will seek permission and my travel documents from the court of law. This is process used to control people’s rights selectively. While other political parties are facilitated with travel documents, our people and leaders are targeted.”

He said that in September, he had plans to travel to attend his first peace fellowship. “I was invited for inaugural fellowship of the Yale university, an ivy league varsity. I am neither anti-national, nor I intent to be doing any activity abroad that harm the national interests.”

Parra could not take the oath after being elected as a district development council (DDC) member in December 2020 following his arrest in two terror-related cases. Parra was in jail when he contested DDC polls and his campaign was led by his family members. He defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. After his release and court orders, he is yet to administered oath as the district development council member.

Parra, former secretary of the J&K sports council, is considered close to former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. He has been one of the most active youth workers of the party and didn’t quit the PDP when dozens of former legislators and office bearers left to join other political parties soon after abrogation of Article 370.

The passport of senior Shia leader and president Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-E-Sharia Shian Aga Hassan has also been suspended by the passport office, citing “security threat”. Hassan confirmed the development to a local news agency.

