PDP’s youth brigade replaces old order, infuses hope

After the BJP snapped ties with the Peoples Democratic Party in 2018 and revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir the following year, more than 35 PDP leaders, including former ministers, legislators, and members of Parliament, left to join new political formations, such as Apni Party and People’s Conference, that they believed had brighter chances of winning elections. Four years down the line, the assembly elections are yet to be announced but the PDP youth brigade has replaced the old order and is geared up to play a proactive role when the party contests under the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti.

The fresh crop of leaders that has joined the party, including advocate Mohammad Anayat, Yawar Shafi Banday, Mohit Bhan, Suhail Bukhari and Zuhaib Mir, believes it can usher in a positive change in Kashmir politics.

‘Ready for any sacrifice’

As Anayat, 47, an energetic lawyer with influence in his native Rafiabad area, besides Baramulla and Sopore, puts it: “For me, the only motivation to join the PDP was its document of self-rule. This is the first time I decided to join any political party as I have faith its leadership will take the people of J&K out from the mess that has been created over decades.”

Anayat, who is now the constituency in-charge of Rafiabad assembly segment, the seat the PDP won in the 2014 elections, says “I know it’s not an easy task to work in present circumstances but I am ready for any sacrifice.” He belongs to an influential family of Watergam on the Baramulla-Handwara highway and is a book-lover and a cricket buff, who studied masters in law from Kashmir University.

Suhail Bukhari, 38, was the first to join the PDP when big leaders were leaving the party. At present, he is the constituency in-charge of Kreeri Wagoora assembly segment besides being the chief spokesman. (HT Photo)

In the party’s defence

Suhail Bukhari, 38, is a former media professional who graduated in mass communication from Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, was a prominent mediaperson in Kashmir at one time. He was also the media adviser of the then J&K chief minister and quit his official position in 2017. Bukhari was the first to join the PDP when big leaders were leaving the party. At present, he is the constituency in-charge of Kreeri Wagoora assembly segment besides being the chief spokesman.

Always ready to defend the party line, especially on TV networks as he had more than 15 years of media experience, Bukhari is seen as a replacement of former minister Bashaarat Bukhari, who left the PDP and now is part of Sajjad Lone’s PC. “I joined the party because I think the PDP has been fighting for the rights of people. My presence sends the message that if you work with dedication, there is scope and space for the youth and for the people that they should stand behind the leader who has a capacity to fight for them,” he says.

Bukhari can be found addressing corner meetings and party gathering across J&K along with other young leaders and the PDP president.

Yawar Shafi Banday, 38, holds a degree in business administration from Herriot Watt Business School in Scotland and has multi-business ventures. (HT Photo)

Putting people first

Yawar Shafi Banday, 38, holds a degree in business administration from Herriot Watt Business School in Scotland and has multi-business ventures. Though he joined politics for the first time, his grandfather was a two-time legislator from Shopian in the erstwhile state. “I did it for two reasons When most leaders were leaving the PDP, I came across an article of Mehbooba Mufti in which she said that she will rebuild the party just like late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed sahab had done. That moment, I decided to be a part of this organisation,” he said, adding that he stood by Mehbooba’s attitude of always putting people first. “She is bold, courageous and leads from the front,” says Yawar, who is now the coordinator for Shopian constituency, a PDP stronghold.

Yawar loves cycling is nowadays seen moving around from one village of his constituency to another. “Since joining the party, there is only one village in my constituency where I have not reached yet. I try to get all old workers and my efforts are bearing results. I know the challenges but am ready to face them,” he said.

Mohit Bhan, 37, is another leader who joined the PDP soon after the party lost power. (HT Photo)

Bridge between communities

Mohit Bhan, 37, is another leader who left his corporate career to take the political plunge. He is busy putting the party’s perspective before the people, especially among Kashmiri Pandits, both online and offline. He joined the PDP soon after the party lost power. Bhan has done master’s in business administration and belongs to Tral but has been living in Srinagar’s Barbar Shah locality for years.

“When I was working in corporate houses in Delhi for 14 years, it was my dream to work for people in Kashmir because I felt there was a gap in the thinking of the Kashmiri Pandit and majority Muslim communities. I wanted to cement and act as a bridge. The openness of the party leadership motivated me to join this party as I felt this will be the proper platform to connect both communities,” says Bhan, who loves spending time in orchards of south Kashmir along with friends.

Besides being the party spokesman, Bhan is associated with the youth wing of the PDP. “My role is to strengthen the youth wing, too,” he said.

Zuhaib Yusuf Mir didn’t have any direct affiliation with politics, but his uncle, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, had been a minister in the PDP-BJP government, who left to join the Apni Party. (HT Photo)

Securalism, social justice his aim

Zuhaib Yusuf Mir hails from Athwajan on the outskirts of Srinagar. This 32-year-old has done MSc in economics from University of Edinburgh , Scotland.

Though he didn’t have any direct affiliation with politics, his uncle, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, had been a minister in the PDP-BJP government but left to join the Apni Party.

Zuhaib is from a business family and aspired to join the civil services. For four years, he took the UPSC exams and even qualified the mains twice. “On August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was removed, I was studying for my exam. It was heartbreaking and I couldn’t focus on my studies. I decided to join a political party but it was the role played by Mehbooba Mufti after her release that motivated me to join the PDP. When other leaders were silent or accepted the removal of Article 370 as fate, Mehbooba spoke on social justice, for our rights, secularism and that was the final trigger for me to join this party despite my uncle having left,” he says.

Being a good speaker Mir loves poetry. “I want to contribute towards building our J&K with respect and dignity within the country,” he says.

He is seen as the replacement of Mir senior for the Lal Chowk assembly constituency.