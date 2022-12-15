Peace has returned to J&K, bandh calls, stone pelting things of past: DGP

Director general of police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said though peace had returned to Jammu and Kashmir due to the continuous efforts of security forces, Pakistan was trying to revive militancy in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

While on a visit to Loran in Poonch district, the DGP said that Pakistani agencies wanted to revive militancy through new recruits “who are being dealt with from time to time”.

On the situation in J&K, he said, “The situation is good and I hope it will improve further. There is peace in J&K and strikes, bandh calls (by Hurriyat), stone pelting incidents, shutting down schools and colleges are now thing of the past. Today, the youth is pursuing academics and careers.”

Saying that there were relentless efforts to infiltrate the borders, he said, “In some infiltration attempts, they succeeded but the militants were neutralised. Last year, similar attempts were being made in Rajouri and Poonch and search operations continued for a long time. This year, too, some attempts were made,” he said.

Pakistan is trying to revive militancy and push militants to this side but our forces are alert to the situation, he added.

Security forces also conducted searches in a village close to Rajouri, following inputs of suspicious movement during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohammad Aslam Choudhary said, “Following the inputs, army and police launched a search operation in Muradpur village, around 6 km from Rajouri town, but nothing was found.”

“There were also unconfirmed reports of a family held hostage in the village, but it turned out to be false. A girl had suspected some foul play and accordingly we had cordoned the house, but later nothing was found,” he added.

