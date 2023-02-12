PEC alumni rekindle college memories

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) hosted its global alumni meet 2023 on Saturday. Organised by the PEC Old Student Association (PECOSA), the event was attended by UT adviser Dharam Pal as the chief guest.

The PECOSA Souvenir 2023 was released at the event that saw alumni from various batches being felicitated by the UT adviser.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharam Pal congratulated PECOSA and PEC for bringing together such a diverse group of alumni whose life experience, he said, will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for future PEC graduates.

More than 500 guests were present at the global alumni meet from various parts of the country and globally. The event continued with alumni participating in fun activities like kite-flying, tambola and musical chairs, followed by lunch and interaction at the PEC Campus.

A musical evening with live singers and dinner was also organised, providing the attendees with the perfect opportunity to reflect on their time at the institute and exchange stories among each other.

PECOSA president Teekam Chandra Bali emphasised on the body’s role played in connecting alumni from different batches and backgrounds and fostering a spirit of camaraderie and collaboration.

PEC director Baldev Setia, meanwhile, said the occasion assumes significance as it was being organised after a gap of three years, adding, “The active engagement and support, whether it be through mentoring current students or supporting the institution with donations and scholarships, PECOSA’s support is immensely valuable to PEC.”

100-year-old Bikram Singh Grewal, the oldest-living alumni from PEC’s parent institute McLaggan College of Engineering, at the event. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT )

Among the prominent alumni who attended the meet was the retired chief engineer of the public works department and roads branch, Punjab, Sardar Bikram Singh Grewal.

The oldest student from PEC’s parent institute McLaggan College of Engineering, Lahore, Grewal graduated in civil engineering in 1943. A February 1923 born, he later joined PWD B&R in 1944 in Lahore and rose to the position of chief engineer in 1971. He retired in 1981.