PEC to offer certificate course on cyber security to Chandigarh Police, defence personnel

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) is planning to offer a certificate course to Chandigarh police and other defence personnel in the area of cyber security.

The proposal, which is part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the institute with the UT police in December, was tabled in the last senate meeting of PEC. The pact envisages some training programmes as well.

The senate approved the proposal in principle and the head of PEC’s cyber security research centre was requested to prepare the course structure and syllabi and assess the financial feasibility for the new programmes. The planned certificate programmes will focus on providing the expertise in areas of cyber security and handling big data.

The senate also suggested that besides training programmes, some regular certificate programmes in emerging areas may also be proposed. It was decided that the final approval will be taken from the chairman of senate, who is the director of the institute.

The work on the proposal is currently ongoing and the institution intends to initiate it soon. PEC director Baldev Setia said, “In principle, we have agreed that we will be floating a certificate course in due time.”

The cyber security research centre has been established at PEC in collaboration with Chandigarh administration and NASSCOM, with an initial funding of ₹3 crore, with the primary focus to conduct applied research and development on cyber threats and countermeasures, secure multi-level information sharing, resilient command and control network architectures, social media and data analytics.

Revision of MTech curriculum

PEC has also initiated the process to revise the curriculum of various MTech courses, which was last done in 2018. The institute has advised all heads of departments to initialise the revision process by planning workshops and brainstorming sessions with various stakeholders, alumni, students and industry experts. The institute is also considering renaming the MTech electronics engineering programme and the head of the electronics and communication engineering (ECE) department has been requested to prepare course structure and syllabi for the new programme.