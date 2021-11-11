PEC to skip physical convocation this year too

Due to the Covid pandemic, no physical annual convocation will be held at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh this year too.

The decision was made in the last senate meeting after a discussion. This will be the second consecutive year when the graduating students will miss the annual convocation.

PEC director Baldev Setia said, “We receive a number requests from the students who have been offered jobs and they are asked to report with their original degrees by a particular date.” As many as 654 students in BTech, 160 students in MTech and 27 students in PhD for academic year 2020-2021 were verified by the institute. They would have received their degrees during the annual convocation had that been held by the institute. The students are facilitated by the office of dean academics to get their degrees.

No convocation at PU as well

Panjab University (PU) also skipped the annual convocation this year owing to the pandemic. Last year, the varsity had urged its research scholars to register on the National Academic Depository (NAD) to get their degrees online.

In 2019, the varsity had held its 68th annual convocation on April 28, which was addressed by vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of PU. A total of 1,020 students had received their degrees, including 493 PhD degrees.