Pedestrian crushed under speeding car in Mohali

Four days after a pedestrian was crushed to death by a rashly driven car near Derri on Banur-Landran road, Mohali; Sohana police on Saturday booked an unidentified car driver.

(Getty image)

The case was registered following the complaint of a passerby Ram Lal.

Lal, a labourer and local resident, told police that on October 31, an unidentified man was trying to cross the busy road when a rashly driven car, failing to control speed, hit the victim before fleeing the spot.

Police said that both the victim and the accused are yet to be identified.

The accused was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Sohana police.

