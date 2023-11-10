close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pedestrian hit by speeding vehicle on Mohali’s Airport Road dies

Pedestrian hit by speeding vehicle on Mohali’s Airport Road dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 10, 2023 09:06 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Kelu Rai, hailed from Bihar and lived in a hutment near Aero City, Mohali, where he worked as a labourer

Four days after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on Airport Road near Bakarpur village in Mohali, a 60-year-old pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

On November 4, he was crossing the road after buying vegetables, when a speeding vehicle hit him around 9 pm and drove off. (iStock)
The deceased, identified as Kelu Rai, hailed from Bihar and lived in a hutment near Aero City, Mohali, where he worked as a labourer. On November 4, he was crossing the road after buying vegetables, when a speeding vehicle hit him around 9 pm and drove off.

Rai was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, by his brother Sikandar Rai, who lodged a police complaint post his brother’s death. Sohana police have booked the unidentified vehicle driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a search for the accused.

